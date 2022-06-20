Man, woman electrocuted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A man and a woman were electrocuted in different incidents in the city on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, in the first incident, 25-year-old Saba wife of Waqas went to rooftop of her house in Samana area at Sargodha Road, where she accidently touched main electric wire.

As a result, she received severe electric shock and died on-the-spot.

In another incident, a man, yet to be identified, climbed up an electric pole for unknown reasons in the area of Nighebanpura. He received an electric shock and died on-the-spot.

Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and brought down the body from the pole. The area police shifted the body to mortuary for identification and legal formalities.