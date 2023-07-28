Management Committee of Sher Bagh meets to discuss future plans

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab Mobeen Elahi chaired a meeting of the Management Committee of Sher Bagh Bahawalpur (Zoo) in the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office here Friday. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rehman, Curator Sher Bagh Ali Usman Bukhari, Cheif Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar and other concerned officers.

The meeting approved an annual budget of Rs 120 million for Sher Bagh. The meeting also agreed to establish partnerships with Bahawalpur Waste Management Company for the cleanliness of the facility and with Parks and Horticulture Authority to improve the plantation and flora and fauna of Sher Bagh.

The meeting also approved the purchase of a giraffe, zebra and other animals and birds. The meeting was told that the lecture hall of Sher Bagh will be converted into Virtual Reality Hall. It was further agreed that Elephant and Wolf Houses would be preserved as heritage. Sher Bagh will be kept closed on Mondays for necessary maintenance and upkeep of animals and plants. The meeting decided to install wooden benches, an RO water filtration plant, and other facilities for the visitors.