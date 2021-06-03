(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The body of a youth was found from a canal in the area of Dijkot police station on Thursday.

A police spokesman said some passersby spotted the body of a 22-year-old man in Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No 272-RB Sammundri Road and informed the police.

The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed over to the police which sent it to a mortuaryfor postmortem.