Man's Body Found From Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:58 PM

Man's body found from canal

The body of a youth was found from a canal in the area of Dijkot police station on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The body of a youth was found from a canal in the area of Dijkot police station on Thursday.

A police spokesman said some passersby spotted the body of a 22-year-old man in Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No 272-RB Sammundri Road and informed the police.

The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed over to the police which sent it to a mortuaryfor postmortem.

More Stories From Pakistan

