Light Rain In Bahawalpur Amid Hot, Humid Weather

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Light rain in Bahawalpur amid hot, humid weather

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Residents of Bahawalpur enjoyed brief relief from the heat on Friday as light showers swept across the city, offering a welcome break from the hot and humid conditions.

The day began with temperatures around 30°C, rising to 36°C by afternoon, while a 35 per cent chance of precipitation kept the city on alert.

Humidity levels hovered at 54 per cent, adding to the mugginess, but the sporadic rain encouraged people to flock to swimming pools to make the most of the pleasant spell. Meteorological officials said the weather pattern was consistent with monsoon activity in the region.

Dr Arif Zaidi, speaking to APP, advised residents to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, carry umbrellas or raincoats, and drive carefully on slippery roads. Light rain was also reported in parts of Cholistan, providing much-needed respite during the long, hot summer.

