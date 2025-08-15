Livestock sector internship begins in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department has launched the 'Maveshi Pal Internship Programme' across the province to provide youth with practical training, modern skills, and employment opportunities in the livestock sector.

According to the district livestock office, 13 seats have been allocated for Gujrat under the programme.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain, an awareness campaign has been initiated to ensure eligible youth benefit from the initiative.The six-month program offers a monthly stipend ranging from Rs40,000 to Rs60,000.

The last date to submit applications is August 31, 2025. Applicants can fill out the online form at (www.livestock.punjab.gov.pk)(http://www.livestock.punjab.gov.pk) and submit their applications to the Additional Director Livestock, Jinnah Road, Gujrat.