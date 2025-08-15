Open Menu

Livestock Sector Internship Begins In Gujrat

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Livestock sector internship begins in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department has launched the 'Maveshi Pal Internship Programme' across the province to provide youth with practical training, modern skills, and employment opportunities in the livestock sector.

According to the district livestock office, 13 seats have been allocated for Gujrat under the programme.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain, an awareness campaign has been initiated to ensure eligible youth benefit from the initiative.The six-month program offers a monthly stipend ranging from Rs40,000 to Rs60,000.

The last date to submit applications is August 31, 2025. Applicants can fill out the online form at (www.livestock.punjab.gov.pk)(http://www.livestock.punjab.gov.pk) and submit their applications to the Additional Director Livestock, Jinnah Road, Gujrat.

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

1 hour ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

1 hour ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

2 hours ago
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study intro ..

UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

4 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan