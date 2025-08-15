Open Menu

Empowering Women Key To National Progress: DC

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Empowering women key to national progress: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali has said that no society can achieve genuine progress without the active participation and empowerment of women.

She said that as the country advances towards new milestones of development, women’s role remains indispensable and cannot be overlooked.

She was speaking at a ceremony marking the distribution of electric bikes among female teachers. A total of 14 female teachers were provided with e-bikes aimed at facilitating their commute, encouraging working women, and enhancing their socio-economic independence.

The deputy commissioner lauded the cooperation of Sialkot’s business community in making the initiative possible.

Saba Asghar Ali further stated that the recipients would be given proper training to enable them to travel to and from their workplaces with ease and confidence. She added that this would not only make their daily commute more convenient but also enhance their professional capabilities.

Meanwhile, various sections of society have hailed the district administration’s move, terming it a commendable step that will help boost the confidence and self-reliance of women and female students.

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

1 hour ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

1 hour ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

2 hours ago
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study intro ..

UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

4 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan