Empowering women key to national progress: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali has said that no society can achieve genuine progress without the active participation and empowerment of women.

She said that as the country advances towards new milestones of development, women’s role remains indispensable and cannot be overlooked.

She was speaking at a ceremony marking the distribution of electric bikes among female teachers. A total of 14 female teachers were provided with e-bikes aimed at facilitating their commute, encouraging working women, and enhancing their socio-economic independence.

The deputy commissioner lauded the cooperation of Sialkot’s business community in making the initiative possible.

Saba Asghar Ali further stated that the recipients would be given proper training to enable them to travel to and from their workplaces with ease and confidence. She added that this would not only make their daily commute more convenient but also enhance their professional capabilities.

Meanwhile, various sections of society have hailed the district administration’s move, terming it a commendable step that will help boost the confidence and self-reliance of women and female students.