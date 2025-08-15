Health insurance scheme to be launched for KPT employees: Junaid Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced on Friday that a health insurance scheme will be launched for over 3,700 employees of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The minister unveiled the plan during a pre-board briefing given by acting KPT chairman, Rear Admiral Ateeq-ur-Rehman who joined the meeting from Karachi on zoom.

Under the new plan, state-of-the-art hospitals will be empanelled through a competitive process to provide enhanced medical services to KPT employees.

Federal minister highlighted the objective of establishing a structured health system that guarantees timely, consistent, and improved healthcare access for all workers. “The health and well-being of our employees is a top priority,” he added.

The initiative builds on KPT’s recently launched annual medical examination programme on the directives of the minister, which has been expanded from officers to all staff at Izhar Abbasi Hospital with a focus on early detection and prevention of illnesses.

The minister said early identification of health conditions would enable prompt treatment and reduce long-term costs, adding that staff welfare was a shared responsibility.

In a related effort, KPT recently organised a free medical camp also at Bhit Island to provide care for children with neuropsychological disorders, part of an outreach to marginalised port communities.

This expanded healthcare initiative marks a significant milestone in institutionalizing preventive healthcare within the Karachi Port Trust, affirming the minister’s dedication to safeguarding the health and dignity of every employee.