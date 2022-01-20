Mansehra police arrested 4 car lifters, recovered 10 vehicles, 10 motorcycles

Mansehra police arrested four car lifters, recovered 10 vehicles and 10 motorcycles worth millions of rupees from their possession

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Mansehra police arrested four car lifters, recovered 10 vehicles and 10 motorcycles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

The recovered cars, including Toyota GLI, Suzuki VXR, Suzuki Mehran, Suzuki pickup and motorcycles that were lifted from Mansehra, Hassan Abdal and Attock.

This was disclosed by the District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sajjad Khan while addressing a press conference here Thursday.

DPO also congratulated the staff of Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) and appreciated their efforts for a successful drive.

Sajjad Khan said that Mansehra Police while conducting operations against criminals also took action against car lifters that have been emerged as a threat for the people of district Mansehra and lifting their cars and motorcycles worth millions of rupees.

Sajjad Khan said that Mansehra police would continue its operations against criminals in the same manner.

The arrested group includes Mazhar son of Sarwar resident of Kakul Abbottabad, Haji Ramzan son of Nazir Ahmed resident of Mirpur Abbottabad, Fazlur Rehman son of Son Mian resident of Butt Daryan Mansehra and Kashif son of Ali Asghar resident of Ogra Mansehra.