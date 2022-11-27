UrduPoint.com

Manual Handling Not Good For Vegetables

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Manual handling not good for vegetables

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised growers not to carry out manual handling of vegetables as it is an inappropriate method, which ultimately harms vegetables.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that vegetable growers should use different tools like gloves, baskets and other equipment for proper management of vegetables.

He said, "Morning is suitable time for harvest of vegetables."The spokesman said that vegetables should be kept in picking bag. He said that vegetables should not be plucked from plant forcefully as it was not good for the plant and pulp of vegetables.

