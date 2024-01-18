Open Menu

'Marg Bar Sarmachar' Operation Shows Pak Forces' Exemplary Operational Capability: Sanjrani

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 09:40 PM

'Marg Bar Sarmachar' operation shows Pak Forces' exemplary operational capability: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday congratulated the Pakistan Armed Forces for the precise execution of 'Marg Bar Sarmachar' operation against terrorist hideouts within Iran.

"This operation stands as a testament to the exemplary operational capability and professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces," he said in a statement.

Sanjrani said," Pakistan is a nation that values peace, but this commitment should not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness."

The success of the operation "Marg Bar Sarmachar", he said, sent a resounding message to hostile entities both within the region and beyond that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan were of paramount importance.

The Senate chairman commended the dedication and bravery exhibited by the Pakistan Armed Forces during the operation, highlighting their commitment to securing the nation against any threats.

"As Pakistan reaffirms its stance on peace, it also asserts its unwavering determination to safeguard its borders and protect the well-being of its citizens," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Senate Iran Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

5 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

7 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

7 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

9 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

11 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

13 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

22 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

22 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan