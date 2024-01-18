'Marg Bar Sarmachar' operation shows Pak Forces' exemplary operational capability: Sanjrani

- Home
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday congratulated the Pakistan Armed Forces for the precise execution of 'Marg Bar Sarmachar' operation against terrorist hideouts within Iran.
"This operation stands as a testament to the exemplary operational capability and professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces," he said in a statement.
Sanjrani said," Pakistan is a nation that values peace, but this commitment should not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness."
The success of the operation "Marg Bar Sarmachar", he said, sent a resounding message to hostile entities both within the region and beyond that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan were of paramount importance.
The Senate chairman commended the dedication and bravery exhibited by the Pakistan Armed Forces during the operation, highlighting their commitment to securing the nation against any threats.
"As Pakistan reaffirms its stance on peace, it also asserts its unwavering determination to safeguard its borders and protect the well-being of its citizens," he added.
