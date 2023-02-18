UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Nawaz's Interview Tonight On Geo News At 10 Pm

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Marriyum Nawaz's interview tonight on Geo News at 10 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said interview of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif with Saleem Safi in "Jirga programme" of Geo news will be broadcast tonight in two parts.

In a tweet, she said the first part of the interview would be telecast tonight (Saturday) at 10:05 pm and second part tomorrow (Sunday) at the same time.

