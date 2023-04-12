Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali RA observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The martyrdom anniversary of fourth Khalifah of islam Amir-ul- Momineen Hazrat Ali ibne Abi Talib (RA) was observed on Wednesday with religious spirit, reverence and fervor as special functions have been held to mark the day.

To avoid any untoward incident, special security arrangements were made, while the mourning processions followed the planned routes and gather at the pre-decided venues.

Marking the occasion, various Majalis-e-Aza and Taboot processions were taken out.

In Sukkur all the entry and exit points on the procession route were closed and each participant passed through three security checking-points to join the procession. The police carried out checking by metal detectors and walk-through gates were also installed.

In Khairpur, the main procession has been started from Markazi Imam Bargah Hyderi which will culminate at the Imam Bargha Hussaini.