Martyrdom anniversary of Major Mujahid Mirani observed

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The 11th anniversary of Shaheed Major Mujahid Mirani, recipient of Sitar-e-Jurat, was observed in Naudero city Larkana on Saturday.

Quran khawani was held at the Town Hall Naudero and grave of Shaheed Major which was attended by officials, Cadets of Cadet College Larkana, his family members, relatives and citizens.

The participants recited the Holy Quran and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul. They also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Muslims.

Principal Cadet College Larkana Brig.(Rtd.) Ghulam Raza Awan, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana and cadets of Cadet College Larkana placed wreaths on his grave.

Prinicipal Cadet College Larkana Brig.(Rtd.) Ghulam Raza Awan, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana and Cadets of Cadet College Larkana presented salute to the martyr and hoisted national flag on the grave of Shaheed Major Mujahid Mirani.

The mother and brothers of Shaheed Major also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Major Mujahid Mirani was martyred on 25th and 26th November 2011 night at Salala Check Post during the performing his duty as Company Commander.