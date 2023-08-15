Open Menu

Martyred Cop Laid To Rest , Son Granted To Join Police Department

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 09:00 PM

The funeral prayer of the valiant martyr and Head Constable of Islamabad Capital Police, Rashid, was held on Tuesday at the police lines headquarters with utmost respect and honor

The ceremony was attended by a multitude of police personnel, including Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and senior police officers.

The sacrifice of Rashid, who lost his life in the line of duty, was commemorated with somber reverence. A vast gathering of police officers and employees, along with ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, offered their final respects in a touching funeral prayer. The attendees expressed their deep condolences and offered Fateha for the elevation of the martyr's rank.

Honoring the supreme sacrifice made by Head Constable Rashid, his son was announced to be granted a position within the police department, a fitting tribute to his father's legacy. Additionally, his name will be submitted for consideration for the prestigious 'Tamgha-e-Shujaat' by the ICCPO, recognizing his bravery and dedication.

Head Constable Rashid's journey of valor began on the night of January 17, 2022, when he, along with his fellow policemen headed by ASI Arshad Mehmood, confronted armed terrorists riding on a motorcycle during snap checking at Naka Chaman Road Jilania Chowk in G-8 area of Karachi Company police station.

The attackers, armed with Kalashnikovs and pistols, unleashed a hail of gunfire, resulting in the martyrdom of Head Constable Munawar and critical injuries to Head Constable Rashid and Constable Rooz Amin.

Despite their best efforts, the injuries proved fatal for Rashid who was struggling for life at the hospital.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, while paying tribute, reaffirmed the indomitable spirit of the police force to defend and protect the citizens. He underlined that every member of the force is committed to upholding the values of martyrdom, and they stand united against any threat to the community.

The funeral procession concluded with a heartfelt salute from the squad, and ICCPO and senior police officers laid floral wreaths on the martyr's body. The body of the martyred personnel was then transported to his hometown with full official honors, a gesture symbolizing the nation's gratitude for his sacrifice.

The sacrifice of Head Constable Rashid joins the list of 59 other brave police officers and jawans from Islamabad Police who have laid down their lives while serving the nation. Each of these courageous individuals exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the police force to safeguard the lives and property of the nation, a commitment that remains resolute regardless of the challenges faced.

ICCP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said the spirit of valor and sacrifice demonstrated by Head Constable Rashid continues to inspire and remind us all of the sacrifices made by those who protect and serve.

