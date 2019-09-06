Martyrs' photo exhibition at FAC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Three-days photo exhibition was held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan galley, Faisalabad Arts Council here Friday.

Over 90 photos of martyrs have been displayed in the galley for the audience to mark "Defense Day of Pakistan".

MNA Khurram Shahzad inaugurated the exhibition show while MNA Faizullah Kamoka, MPA Ferdous Rai, Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and others were present on the occasion.