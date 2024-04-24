Mashal Yousafzai terms profound bond of friendship between Pakistan-China as source of pride

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 07:33 PM
Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, Mashal Yousafzai, has highlighted the profound bond of friendship between Pakistan and China, describing it as a source of immense pride
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, Mashal Yousafzai, has highlighted the profound bond of friendship between Pakistan and China, describing it as a source of immense pride.
She emphasized China's unwavering support to Pakistan, especially during challenging times, citing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a prime example of this enduring friendship.
Yousafzai expressed these sentiments during her visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural center in Peshawar, where she praised the Chinese Embassy for providing the people of Peshawar with an invaluable opportunity to immerse themselves in Chinese culture.
During her visit, Mashal Yousafzai visited various galleries of the cultural center, adding her remarks to the visitor’s book and signing the friendship wall.
She lauded the CPEC as a testament to the strong ties between the two nations, celebrating the $29 billion already invested and anticipating further investments in the project's second phase.
Mashal Yousafzai also commended China's successful efforts in lifting millions out of poverty, even amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, citing it as a valuable lesson for Pakistan.
Looking ahead, Mashal Yousafzai expressed confidence in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's commitment to following the example set by China in promoting social welfare and economic prosperity.
She welcomed the Chinese government's initiatives to provide higher education opportunities and scholarships to Pakistani students, expressing hope for continued cooperation in social welfare projects.
Mashal pledged the full support of the Social Welfare Department to China Window, recognizing its pivotal role in fostering friendship between the people of Peshawar and China.
