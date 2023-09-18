Masses asked to submit returns timely; training session for AUP employees arranged

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :On the directives of the Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Directorate of Finance, Agricultural University Peshawar (AUP) arranged a one-day training session for university employees on the topic "Taxation Management and E-Filing of Tax Returns".

University employees including faculty, administrative officers and other supporting staff attended the training sessions in large numbers, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Inland Revenue representative Deputy Commissioner Usman Asif trained the employees on taxation management and e-filing of tax returns.

Vice-Chancellor AUP Professor Dr Jahan Bakht while welcoming the Deputy Commissioner of Inland Revenue and other participants emphasized that in the present era of computer and information technology, every individual should have to submit his/her returns timely while using the technology.

He said that apart from this, the university has to further develop the skills of the employees and make them aware of modern requirements and practices.

University Treasurer Dr Abdul Salam thanked Vice Chancellor, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Usman Asif and the participants for their participation in the session.

The participants appreciated the training and said that it would be beneficial for them.