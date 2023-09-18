Open Menu

Masses Asked To Submit Returns Timely; Training Session For AUP Employees Arranged

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Masses asked to submit returns timely; training session for AUP employees arranged

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :On the directives of the Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Directorate of Finance, Agricultural University Peshawar (AUP) arranged a one-day training session for university employees on the topic "Taxation Management and E-Filing of Tax Returns".

University employees including faculty, administrative officers and other supporting staff attended the training sessions in large numbers, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Inland Revenue representative Deputy Commissioner Usman Asif trained the employees on taxation management and e-filing of tax returns.

Vice-Chancellor AUP Professor Dr Jahan Bakht while welcoming the Deputy Commissioner of Inland Revenue and other participants emphasized that in the present era of computer and information technology, every individual should have to submit his/her returns timely while using the technology.

He said that apart from this, the university has to further develop the skills of the employees and make them aware of modern requirements and practices.

University Treasurer Dr Abdul Salam thanked Vice Chancellor, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Usman Asif and the participants for their participation in the session.

The participants appreciated the training and said that it would be beneficial for them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology From

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical te ..

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical team

28 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

1 hour ago
 SC full court to hear today petitions against Prac ..

SC full court to hear today petitions against Practice and Procedure Act clippin ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI ..

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI-based system to strengthen pa ..

11 hours ago
Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China ..

Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China Summit in Cuba

13 hours ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owner ..

Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owners to participate in 1st Gulf- ..

14 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review a ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review advancing cooperation

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Inte ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Integration for its Mobile Banking ..

15 hours ago
 US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

17 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan