Mathra Police Arrested Five Persons During Strike & Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Mathura Police Sunday arrested five persons by launching grand operations in different areas against criminals and the crackdown includes drug dealers and aerial firing in the areas.

This was stated by an official of the Mathra Police Station while talking to media men here.

He said the operations were conducted in different areas including Muhajir Bazaar, Dawood Garhi, Machni Pul areas etc.

The arrested alleged accused were identified as Mughaz, Sajid, Hamza, Shahab and Wahid.

All the arrested alleged accused belong to the suburbs, Police said.

The accused is involved in drug selling, illegal weapons and various other crimes including aerial firing, Police said, adding, more than two kilograms of hashish, 4 pistols and hundreds of cartridges of different bores were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

Police have registered cases against the alleged accused and started an investigation.

