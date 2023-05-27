UrduPoint.com

Maulana Fazlur Rehman Leaves For London Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Maulana Fazlur Rehman leaves for London today

The sources say Fazl intends to meet with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the current state of affairs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2023) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has departed for London, as confirmed by sources within the party on Saturday.

Amidst a period of severe political unrest in the nation, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) experiencing a mass exodus and crackdown in the aftermath of the May 9 protests, insiders have revealed that Fazl intends to meet with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the current state of affairs.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also serves as the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political parties that stands united against the PTI. Sources have disclosed that Fazl will spend a few days in the United Kingdom and use the opportunity to connect with his party workers stationed in various cities.

The arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9 in relation to a £190 million settlement case, coupled with the subsequent violent protests, led to widespread chaos as unruly supporters and workers vandalized and set fire to state installations across the country.

This turmoil has resulted in a wave of leaders deserting the PTI.

Numerous PTI leaders, including close associates of Imran Khan, have publicly announced their departure from the party, attributing the May 9 attacks on military installations to Khan's policies. The most recent individual to leave is Ali Zaidi, the party's Sindh President, who declared his retirement from politics and relinquished his party positions on Saturday.

The protests, which lasted for nearly three days, tragically claimed the lives of at least 8 people and left dozens injured. To maintain law and order, the ruling coalition government resorted to suspending internet services and deploying military troops.

In response to the unprecedented assaults on defense and public properties, the authorities initiated a crackdown on the PTI in order to apprehend those responsible for the vandalism. The country's top civil-military leadership has pledged to prosecute the rioters under the relevant laws, including the ArmyAct.

