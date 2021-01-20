UrduPoint.com
Maulana Intends To Politicize Kashmir Solidarity Day For Personal Political Gains: Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Maulana intends to politicize Kashmir Solidarity Day for personal political gains: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit and Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday said the announcement of Maulana Fazal ur Rehamn to hold a public rally on February 5 showed his intent to politicize the Kashmir Solidarity Day for personal-political gains.

In a news release, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) planned public rally on the Kashmir day was meant to cover up their leaders' corruption instead of highlighting the Kashmiris' plight.

He said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief was more interested to exploit the day for saving his politics which were based on defending the corrupt and corruption.

Gandapur said ,he had less intention to hold demonstrations in support of Kashmiris on the day, which was evident from his his 'poor performance' as the Kashmir committee chairman.

"Nation knows very well as to how many protests Maulana had held in the favour of Kashmiris," he added.

He said Mualana had already damaged the Kashmir cause by holding a so-called Azadi march in 2019, and now was on the roads in quest of power.

The minister said every willful move of the PDM, which was meant to protect the corruption, exposed its leaders before the nation.

He maintained that the PDM had played its last political card and now they had only left with an option of 'Action Replay'. Pakistani nation had seen their political 'drama' in the forms of public meetings, Long March and announcement for en mass resignation in haste.

