Mayor assures to address issues of PK-82

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Monday said Capital Metropolitan Government was striving to provide needed facilities to its people at their doorstep.

He was talking to a delegation from PK-82, Suhail Abad at his residence here wherein local residents of the constituency and elites were present.

The delegation apprised the Mayor regarding various issues in their area relating to cleanliness, installation of electricity transformers, power outages and gas shortages.

The Mayor while paying prompt attention towards the problems, issued directives to the administrative officers of the department concerned to address the same on an urgent basis.

The delegation thanked the mayor for listening to their problems and expressed gratitude. The delegation also assured all-out support to the mayor.