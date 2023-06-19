Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation take oath

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) took the oath of their offices at a ceremony organized at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Multi-purpose, Jinnah Bagh here on Monday.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari administered the oath to elected Mayor Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar and Deputy Mayor Muhammad Ameen Shaikh on the occasion.

On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari said that the people of Larkana have placed a great responsibility on the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of LMC, they have to work hard to fulfill this responsibility.

He said that Larkana City should be given maximum care. However, they should take all the parties together and solve the problems of the city.

President PPP Sindh Chapter Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ali Leghari, Tariq Anwar Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Rabiya Siyal, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi, ADC-II Larkana Raja Darya Khan Qureshi, President Larkana Press Club Murtaza Kalhoro, other government officials and representatives of the civil society and political parties in addition to the leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party attended the event.

A large number of the elected chairmen and vice chairmen of the Town Municipal Committees (TMC) of the LMC were also present.

Meanwhile, District Council Larkana (DCL) elected Chairman Aijaz Ali Leghari and Vice Chairman Asadullah Bhutto took the oath of their offices from the Deputy Commissioner Larkana/RO Rabiya Siyal at a ceremony that took place at Sachal Banquet, PTS Road Larkana.

President PPP Sindh Chapter Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar and Deputy Mayor Muhammad Ameen Shaikh, Tariq Anwar Siyal, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi, ADC-II Larkana Raja Darya Khan Qureshi, besides a large number of elected chairmen, vice chairmen and councilors of the District Council, leaders and supporters of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) attended the ceremony.