Mayor directs covering, cleaning of Kohati nullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Tuesday issued a directive for covering and cleaning the Kohati nullah during his visit to the area.

According to the district administration spokesman, the mayor was told that the uncovered Kohati nullah could cause a mishap at any time as scores of school-going children and pedestrians pass through this nullah.

Mayor Zubair Ali on the occasion issued directives to the WSSP officials to immediately make arrangements for cleaning and covering the Kohati nullah.

He also visited Capital Metropolitan Plaza and stressed for expediting the work on this project. He also directed the contractor of the building not to install windows facing girls' school premises.