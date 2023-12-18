Mayor directs officials to remove encroachment outside Bhitai, KKF hospitals

The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the Anti Encroachment Cell to remove encroachment outside Shah Bhitai Hospital in Latifabad and KKF Hospital adjacent to the Railway Station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has directed the Anti Encroachment Cell to remove encroachment outside Shah Bhitai Hospital in Latifabad and KKF Hospital adjacent to the Railway Station.

The Mayor issued these directives while chairing a meeting attended by the police and anti-encroachment officials here on Monday.

He underlined the need to remove all types of soft and hard encroachment from outside those hospitals so that parking could be arranged for the ambulances and coffin-carrying buses.

Shoro said the Fire Brigade's office in the Cloth Market area was also surrounded by encroachment owing to which the movement of the fire tenders was also blocked in addition to creating the traffic congestion problem for the commuters.

The DSP Traffic Ahmed Ali said the drive should not be restricted to some particular areas rather action should also be taken on Tilak incline, Al Raheem shopping centre, Paqqa Qila, Kohinoor road and Station road, among other areas in City Taluka.

He pointed out that the movement of heavy traffic kept the road in Hala Naka blocked under Benazir Bhutto flyover.

The DSP suggested that all heavy traffic should be diverted to take the route of New Hyderabad City to Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad road instead of passing through the Hala Naka intersection.

The DSP requested the mayor to depute the HMC's staff to work along with the traffic police to ease the traffic congestion and encroachment woes in Hyderabad.