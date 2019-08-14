UrduPoint.com
Mayor Karachi Hoists National Flag In KMC Building

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:00 PM

Mayor Karachi hoists national flag in KMC building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday hoisted national flag here at the KMC head office to mark the Independence Day.

He also laid a floral wreath over the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, said a statement.

Later, the mayor led a fire brigade rally in connection with Independence Day of Pakistan.

Talking to media on the occasion, he said this year the whole Pakistani nation was showing solidarity with Kashmiris.

Deputy Mayor Arshad Hasan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr.

Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, chairmen of KMC council and officers were also present on this occasion.

The mayor Karachi said, "We should remember Kashmiris in these moments of observing our Independence Day." Replying to a query, he said the infrastructure in Karachi could not bear the 200 milimetre rain.

The Sindh government should stop investing on ground and spend this money beneath the surface so that city infrastructure could be restored, he said.

He expressed the hope that the prime minister would soon announce special funds for Karachi.

