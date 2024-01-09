Mayor Mardan instructs authorities to remove obstacles in gas, electricity supply

City Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar on Tuesday instructed the concerned authorities to remove all obstacles in the supply of gas and electricity to the locals and the complaints of the citizens in this regard should be resolved immediately

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) City Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar on Tuesday instructed the concerned authorities to remove all obstacles in the supply of gas and electricity to the locals and the complaints of the citizens in this regard should be resolved immediately.

He was addressing a meeting held in his office regarding electricity and gas issues and load shedding. Besides the elected chairmen, Executive Engineer Pesco Ikramullah Khan, Sub Divisional Officers of Pesco and Senior Officer of Sui Northern Gas Khalid Ali participated in the meeting.

The elected representatives of different areas described the problems of improper load shedding of electricity and daily breakdown of transformers and their repair in their areas.

Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar said that despite declaring 17 urban feeders of Mardan as load-shedding-free, long load-shedding has started again on them, which is spreading anxiety among the citizens.

He said that load shedding is going on in other areas as well. PESCO officials said that the problem is due to technical problems due to shortfall and fog in the system. Load shedding on 17 feeders will be removed as soon as the situation improves.

He said that electricity theft and kunda culture are the main reasons for disruption in electricity supply.

Mayor Mardan said that the elected representatives will cooperate with the Pesco authorities in solving electricity theft issue.

The elected members also drew attention to the load shedding of gas in the city and rural areas.

Khalid Ali of SNGPL said that the installation of large gauge pipelines has been completed in Mardan under the Network Upgradation Project where area segmentation continues.

At various points, the system has been connected to the new pipeline while work on the rest is in full swing.

He said that SNGPL is ensuring gas supply to citizens during peak hours and whoever has complaints in this regard should file complaints on the company's complaint number 1199 for immediate redressal.

Mayor Mardan said that by laying a new 53 km gas pipeline in Mardan, the problem of pressure will be solved to a large extent.

He directed the gas authorities to pay immediate attention to the problems of gas shortage in Mardan Khas and some other areas and speed up the process of transferring the old system to the new large gauge pipeline.

