Mayor Peshawar Greets Muslims Ummah Over Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali extended greetings to Muslim Ummah over Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha and urged them to pray for the country's prosperity and integrity

In a message of greeting, Haji Zubair Ali, Mayor Peshawar, said: "On the happiest occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and Hajj, I wish eid greetings to all the Muslims and pilgrims and people of the Islamic world. "Be sure to share with the poor deserving ones and perform this duty with good intentions," Haji Zubair added.

He said that the mayor asked the public to cooperate with WSSP and collect the garbage from the streets and neighborhoods of the city in a timely manner and dispatched it to the points specified by WSSP so the workers could dispose of such waste in appropriate manners.

He said that there are great expectations from the people and the elected representatives that they will contribute their full share in cleaning on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

"We have to live up to the expectations of the people," he added.

He said that we believe in serving the people without any discrimination.

