Mayor Sukkur Directs SMC To Ensure Cleanliness During Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Saturday said that ideal cleanliness arrangements would be ensured in the city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

It has been decided to send all machinery and staff into the field while a special clean-up operation has been launched at Eid Gah, cemeteries, parks, and shrines.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of Sukkur Municipal Corporation officers here.

Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Sheikh gave a detailed briefing on the cleanliness campaign.

Mayor Sukkur directed officials to pay special focus on the cleanliness of all parks and public places on Eid-ul-Fitr and also give a positive change to citizens by ensuring lime and sprinkling water on roads.

The sanitary staff would perform duties in two shifts and the citizens could register complaints regarding cleanliness on Eid-ul-Fitr.

