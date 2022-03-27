Mazari delighted over massive turnout of women in Amr-bil-Maroof Jelsa

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Sunday thanked public for showing their solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed her delight over massive participation of women in Amr-bil-Maroof historic Jelsa in Islamabad.

PM Imran Khan will not compromise on anything, Imran Khan has not bowed down to anyone and will not allow his nation to bow down, she said while talking to ptv news channel.

Nation stand by the side of brave leader Imran Khan and we will not compromise to save the country from these thieves and robbers' group, she added.

"Today is a historic day for the country and history will be made today," she furthersaid.

She said today, not only men but women were also equally participated in Amr-bil-Maroof rally to decide the country's bright future.

