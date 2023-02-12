MCCI demands of govt to take concrete steps to increase tax net

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :MCCI's Sub-committee on Taxation met on Sunday to hold a consultation on annual federal budget proposals, increase in the tax net, mini-budget and taxes issues.

Convener Sub-committee Sohail Tufail presided over the meeting in which Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal, MCCI Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh and others were present.

The members were given a deadline for providing proposals pertaining to the budget till February 20 and agreed to send it to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) by March 1.

Addressing the meeting, Sohail Tufail said the government must take steps to increase the tax net and new taxpayers should be brought into the net.

He said that the existing laws should be implemented strictly. The government should ease business activities which act as an engine for the economy, he added.

Mian Rashid Iqbal said the government should not put the burden of all the economic problems of the country on taxpayers and stop giving free electricity, petrol and other facilities to government officials at the expense of taxpayers.

He demanded of the government to review the super tax and the recent 170 billion new taxes.

Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui gave a detailed briefing to the committee on taxes in commercial meters.

He informed that 18,56,000 small shopkeepers were outside the tax net and that the work of increasing the tax net should be started from them.