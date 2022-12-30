MCCI, Pakistan Railways meet for improving business ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), under the leadership of President Mian Rashid Iqbal, called on DS Railway Hammad Hassan Mirza and discussed the issues of mutual�interest�and their solutions.�� Multan Dry Port Trust�Chairman Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, former vice presidents Khawaja Muhammad Farooq, Sohail Tufail, and Naveed Iqbal Chaughtai, and Secretary Muhammad Shafiq were part of the delegation while Railway Divisional Office Officers Divisional Engineer Abdul Razzaq, Divisional Mechanical Engineer Faheem Zaman, Divisional Commercial and Transportation Officer Adnan Marwat, Divisional Assistant Electrical Engineer (Power) Muhammad Ismail Pub were present on this occasion.� DS Multan Division briefed the delegation about the cargo-related activities and available resources of� Pakistan Railways and investment for cargo infrastructure. He also emphasized on the need to form a committee and work on it.

� He said that they were going to focus on trade operations for the improvement of railways, adding that Multan is the hub of southern Punjab and a fertile area for economic activities.� He told the delegation that Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq was ready to meet the businessmen and industrialists while a proposal of making a railway dry port at Muzaffargarh railway station was being�considered.

He requested the PR authorities to run Green Line via Multan to Karachi in which the businessmen and industrialists community should get seats on�priority.��MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal said that to make the railway a profitable enterprise, it is inevitable to pay attention to trade. He emphasized the need to pay attention to the complaints of reduction of bogies and timely delivery of goods and said that there should be 24-hour loading for trade and the number of trains will also have to be increased.