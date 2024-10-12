MCL Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Parking Mafia
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is ramping up its crackdown against the illegal parking mafia and overcharging practices throughout the provincial capital.
On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Syed Musa Raza, MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Khatia is leading efforts to identify and address illegal parking sites. Recent inspections at Chowk Yateem Khana uncovered two illegal parking points, one of which was found overcharging customers. Similar actions have been taken on Church Road and Hall Road.
In Gulberg, authorities identified illegal activities at two parking sites, prompting immediate enforcement measures. A total of seven cases have been filed with local police against violators.
DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza stressed the need for a strict approach, declaring that no leniency will be afforded to offenders.
He encouraged citizens to report illegal parking and overcharging incidents through the MCL and DC Lahore's social media accounts.
Meanwhile, the MCL is actively working to evict gypsies from the city, launching vigorous operations to dismantle long-standing encampments in the Iqbal Zone. So far, four illegal structures have been removed from the area.
DC Syed Musa Raza noted that the operation follows a final warning issued to gypsies to vacate vacant plots. Efforts are underway to eliminate encampments and facilitate relocations. New designated areas are being established for the relocation of gypsies. He emphasized that these measures aim to restore the city’s aesthetic appeal through practical actions.
