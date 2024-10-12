Open Menu

MCL Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Parking Mafia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MCL intensifies crackdown on illegal parking mafia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is ramping up its crackdown against the illegal parking mafia and overcharging practices throughout the provincial capital.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Syed Musa Raza, MCL Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Khatia is leading efforts to identify and address illegal parking sites. Recent inspections at Chowk Yateem Khana uncovered two illegal parking points, one of which was found overcharging customers. Similar actions have been taken on Church Road and Hall Road.

In Gulberg, authorities identified illegal activities at two parking sites, prompting immediate enforcement measures. A total of seven cases have been filed with local police against violators.

DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza stressed the need for a strict approach, declaring that no leniency will be afforded to offenders.

He encouraged citizens to report illegal parking and overcharging incidents through the MCL and DC Lahore's social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the MCL is actively working to evict gypsies from the city, launching vigorous operations to dismantle long-standing encampments in the Iqbal Zone. So far, four illegal structures have been removed from the area.

DC Syed Musa Raza noted that the operation follows a final warning issued to gypsies to vacate vacant plots. Efforts are underway to eliminate encampments and facilitate relocations. New designated areas are being established for the relocation of gypsies. He emphasized that these measures aim to restore the city’s aesthetic appeal through practical actions.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Social Media Road Gulberg Church From

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

8 minutes ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

7 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

16 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

20 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

24 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan