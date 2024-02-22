MCMC Officials' 16-member Delegation's Study Tour To MDA, RPO Offices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 07:35 PM
A 16-member delegation of BS-18 and BS-19 officers led by Chief Instructor National Institute of Management Islamabad Ms. Samreen Zahra undertook study tour to offices of Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Regional Police Office (RPO) Multan here Thursday as part of their ongoing training under 39th Mid Career Management Course (MCMC)
Director General, Multan Development Authority (MDA) Dr. Zahid Ikram received the delegation and gave a detailed briefing on the performances of MDA, its achievements, the challenges the civic body was facing and the way forward to facilitate the citizens.
He unveiled MDA's digitalization initiative stating that all the city roads' GIS-based mapping has been completed and status of any property was now just a click away. Digitalization also helped civic body identify illegal housing schemes.
He said, MDA has developed some big and good housing schemes that are comparatively cost-effective. He also briefed officers about MDA’s budget, revenue sources and development projects.
He said, MDA’s biggest project was Multan Metro Bus that was completed by the dint of MDA’s teamwork and expertise.
Moreover, he added, MDA also developed northern and southern bypasses to streamline city traffic.
Meanwhile, the delegation also visited the office of the Regional Police Officer where RPO Captain (retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry received them and briefed them on the overall police working across the Multan region.
Suhail Chaudhry said that policing in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari has been shifted to modern technology and all the police stations have been upgraded as Special Initiative police stations to facilitate people.
Technology has helped police bring the crime graph down by arrests of hardened criminals and notorious gangs in Multan region, he said and also highlighted the benefits people were availing at Khidmat Centre, Meesaq Centre, and Tahaffuz Centre.
Later, the delegates visited regional investigations block, and Police Khidmat Markaz.
Meanwhile, the delegation also visited the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam where they paid respect to the renowned saint. Auqaf officials presented traditional Ajrak to all the members.
