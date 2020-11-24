UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCW To Provide Upgraded Facilities About Child Care

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:29 PM

MCW to provide upgraded facilities about child care

Model Child Welfare Centre (MCW) would strengthen the existing facilities by setting up new services for children aged 0-5 in different areas of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Model Child Welfare Centre (MCW) would strengthen the existing facilities by setting up new services for children aged 0-5 in different areas of the city.

The upgraded services would also include counseling for school going children to avoid incidence of school dropout, said an official of ministry of Human Rights.

Main activities of centre included pre-school nursery classes, facilitating out of school children age ranging 6 to 12 years through non-formal means of education to help bring them in mainstream education, maternal and child health, preventive health services and vaccination.

The center also aimed at surveillance and monitoring the health of mothers and children of area through Maternal & Child Health (MCH) Services.

The official told APP that a purpose-built building of Model Child Welfare Centre Hummak was working for the development of Pre-school children and out of School/ dropout children through non-formal means of education such as field visits and community awareness programs.

The future targets included income generating program for mothers and young girls through development, broadening the vaccination program for HPV and Hepatitis and arrangements of biopsy and cervical smear facility for early diagnosis and prevention of cancer.

The center has been working with an objective to create awareness among parents and the people of Model village about child care and development.

\395

Related Topics

Education Young Cancer

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

32 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

24 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

24 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

25 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

25 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.