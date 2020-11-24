MCW to provide upgraded facilities about child care

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Model Child Welfare Centre (MCW) would strengthen the existing facilities by setting up new services for children aged 0-5 in different areas of the city.

The upgraded services would also include counseling for school going children to avoid incidence of school dropout, said an official of ministry of Human Rights.

Main activities of centre included pre-school nursery classes, facilitating out of school children age ranging 6 to 12 years through non-formal means of education to help bring them in mainstream education, maternal and child health, preventive health services and vaccination.

The center also aimed at surveillance and monitoring the health of mothers and children of area through Maternal & Child Health (MCH) Services.

The official told APP that a purpose-built building of Model Child Welfare Centre Hummak was working for the development of Pre-school children and out of School/ dropout children through non-formal means of education such as field visits and community awareness programs.

The future targets included income generating program for mothers and young girls through development, broadening the vaccination program for HPV and Hepatitis and arrangements of biopsy and cervical smear facility for early diagnosis and prevention of cancer.

The center has been working with an objective to create awareness among parents and the people of Model village about child care and development.

