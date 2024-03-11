MD SSWMB Discusses Ramazan Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah has said that sanitary workers will be assigned duties in three shifts in connection with the cleaning arrangements during Ramazan-ul-mubarak
He said this in a meeting on arrangements for Ramazan, said a statement on Monday.
He said that additional staff will be deployed for cleaning mosques, Imambargah, Iftar, Seheri point, bachat bazaar, market, food street, and graveyards.
In the meeting, Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Executive Director Rehmatullah Sheikh, the directors of all districts, deputy directors and officials of private companies, besides officers from Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana participated online and informed about the details.
Especially after 15 Ramazan, more arrangements will be made for cleaning the markets, bachat bazaar, he said.
The MD SSWMB directed the Director GTS to schedule operation on GTS till 12 midnight.
He said that complaint centers should be kept active in every district. Complaints can be filed on Solid Waste Helpline No. 1128, WhatsApp No. 0318-1030851, and Complaint App SSWMB.
