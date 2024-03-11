Open Menu

MD SSWMB Discusses Ramazan Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM

MD SSWMB discusses Ramazan arrangements

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah has said that sanitary workers will be assigned duties in three shifts in connection with the cleaning arrangements during Ramazan-ul-mubarak

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah has said that sanitary workers will be assigned duties in three shifts in connection with the cleaning arrangements during Ramazan-ul-mubarak

He said this in a meeting on arrangements for Ramazan, said a statement on Monday.

He said that additional staff will be deployed for cleaning mosques, Imambargah, Iftar, Seheri point, bachat bazaar, market, food street, and graveyards.

In the meeting, Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Executive Director Rehmatullah Sheikh, the directors of all districts, deputy directors and officials of private companies, besides officers from Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana participated online and informed about the details.

Especially after 15 Ramazan, more arrangements will be made for cleaning the markets, bachat bazaar, he said.

The MD SSWMB directed the Director GTS to schedule operation on GTS till 12 midnight.

He said that complaint centers should be kept active in every district. Complaints can be filed on Solid Waste Helpline No. 1128, WhatsApp No. 0318-1030851, and Complaint App SSWMB.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Imtiaz Ali Market All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

5 minutes ago
 Operations underway to drain rainwater from variou ..

Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing C ..

Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal

5 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agricul ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for respo ..

7 minutes ago
 Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 20 ..

Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24

7 minutes ago
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available ..

Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur

7 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

7 minutes ago
 Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in he ..

Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS

7 minutes ago
 ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for busines ..

ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community

7 minutes ago
 Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mech ..

Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism

7 minutes ago
 Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan