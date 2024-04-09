MDA, PHA conduct joint operations against nursery farms

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement team and Parks & Horticulture Authority jointly conducted an operation against violations and nurseries.

Both departments conducted a joint operation against violations, seizing fruit stalls, sheds, signboards, temporary and permanent encroachments from Seydan wala bypass Chowk to Model Town Chowk, Wapda Town Chowk, Nagan Chowk, Sahu Chowk along roadside.

It should be noted that warnings had also been issued by nursery farm owners regarding encroachments. MDA enforcement officials, PHA enforcement officials, heavy machinery, and related officers participated in the joint operation,says a news release issued here on Monday.