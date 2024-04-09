MDA, PHA Conduct Joint Operations Against Nursery Farms
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement team and Parks & Horticulture Authority jointly conducted an operation against violations and nurseries.
Both departments conducted a joint operation against violations, seizing fruit stalls, sheds, signboards, temporary and permanent encroachments from Seydan wala bypass Chowk to Model Town Chowk, Wapda Town Chowk, Nagan Chowk, Sahu Chowk along roadside.
It should be noted that warnings had also been issued by nursery farm owners regarding encroachments. MDA enforcement officials, PHA enforcement officials, heavy machinery, and related officers participated in the joint operation,says a news release issued here on Monday.
Recent Stories
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse
Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families
Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt
PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 get life sentence in robbery-murder case4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Embassy hosts grand Iftar for MWL Secry-Gen Dr Al-Issa4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Kuchlak blast24 minutes ago
-
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team30 minutes ago
-
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town1 hour ago
-
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation1 hour ago
-
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation1 hour ago
-
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families1 hour ago
-
Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt2 hours ago
-
PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA2 hours ago
-
Enthusiastic reception for newly elected MNA, deputy speaker KP assembly in Chitral2 hours ago