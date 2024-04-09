Open Menu

MDA, PHA Conduct Joint Operations Against Nursery Farms

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM

MDA, PHA conduct joint operations against nursery farms

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement team and Parks & Horticulture Authority jointly conducted an operation against violations and nurseries.

Both departments conducted a joint operation against violations, seizing fruit stalls, sheds, signboards, temporary and permanent encroachments from Seydan wala bypass Chowk to Model Town Chowk, Wapda Town Chowk, Nagan Chowk, Sahu Chowk along roadside.

It should be noted that warnings had also been issued by nursery farm owners regarding encroachments. MDA enforcement officials, PHA enforcement officials, heavy machinery, and related officers participated in the joint operation,says a news release issued here on Monday.

Related Topics

Multan From

Recent Stories

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

30 minutes ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

30 minutes ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

1 hour ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

1 hour ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

1 hour ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

1 hour ago
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclips ..

Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse

1 hour ago
 Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends ..

Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak

1 hour ago
 Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration a ..

Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families

1 hour ago
 Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers or ..

Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt

2 hours ago
 PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

PM arrives Pakistan after concluding visit to KSA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan