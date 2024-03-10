Measures Taken For Early Cotton Cultivation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Agriculture Department said on Sunday that all possible resources were being utilised to ensure early cultivation of cotton crop on maximum area in the province.
In a message issued here on Sunday, he said the field staff of Agriculture (Extension) Department had been fully activated for technical guidance of the cotton growers so that the crop sowing campaign could be accelerated.
He said farmers should use seed of approved cotton varieties for getting maximum yield. They should apply 4-5 kilograms of seed of triple-gene varieties per acre which has 75% germination. Similarly, 5-6 kg seed of those cotton varieties, which have 60% germination, should be used per acre for early cotton cultivation.
He said that cotton farmers should use triple-gene approved varieties to get bumper production from early cultivation.
In this regard, they should cultivate CKC-5, CKC-1, Ghauri-2, CKC-6 and ICS-386 up to March 31 in all areas of Punjab, which are fit for cotton cultivation. However, in Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Faisalabad and Sahiwal, the approved triple-gene varieties including CKC-3 and Hataf-3 should be cultivated till end of March.
He advised farmers to ensure distance of 2.5 feet between two rows and distance of 1.5 feet to 2 feet between two plants. They should also apply recommended fungicide and pesticide to the seed before sowing it in the soil. In this connection, they should consult the agriculture experts at nearest agriculture office, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kite-flying: Minor boy falls to death from rooftop1 minute ago
-
166 NH&MP officers promoted11 minutes ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan11 minutes ago
-
Film director Masood Pervez remembered11 minutes ago
-
Marri welcomes Saudi government's investment to set up refineries11 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of student torture in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Clothes shop gutted11 minutes ago
-
SU Vice Chancellor condoles death of faculty member's mother11 minutes ago
-
BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes11 minutes ago
-
PUJ (Dastoor) Sargodha office-bearers take oath21 minutes ago
-
VC Agri University visits research farm at Mardan21 minutes ago
-
Travellers Turmoil: Dumping Station at Liaquat Bagh sparks outcry21 minutes ago