Measures taken for early cotton cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Agriculture Department said on Sunday that all possible resources were being utilised to ensure early cultivation of cotton crop on maximum area in the province.

In a message issued here on Sunday, he said the field staff of Agriculture (Extension) Department had been fully activated for technical guidance of the cotton growers so that the crop sowing campaign could be accelerated.

He said farmers should use seed of approved cotton varieties for getting maximum yield. They should apply 4-5 kilograms of seed of triple-gene varieties per acre which has 75% germination. Similarly, 5-6 kg seed of those cotton varieties, which have 60% germination, should be used per acre for early cotton cultivation.

He said that cotton farmers should use triple-gene approved varieties to get bumper production from early cultivation.

In this regard, they should cultivate CKC-5, CKC-1, Ghauri-2, CKC-6 and ICS-386 up to March 31 in all areas of Punjab, which are fit for cotton cultivation. However, in Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Faisalabad and Sahiwal, the approved triple-gene varieties including CKC-3 and Hataf-3 should be cultivated till end of March.

He advised farmers to ensure distance of 2.5 feet between two rows and distance of 1.5 feet to 2 feet between two plants. They should also apply recommended fungicide and pesticide to the seed before sowing it in the soil. In this connection, they should consult the agriculture experts at nearest agriculture office, he added.