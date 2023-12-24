Open Menu

Meeting Discusses Anti-polio, Benefits Of Iodized Salt

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Meeting discusses anti-polio, benefits of iodized salt

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hasan Raza, a joint meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) was held here on Sunday to review anti-polio campaign and benefits of use of iodized salt.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Naveed Haider, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Muhammad Tariq, District Coordinator for National Programme Dr. Zahid Randhawa, Dr. Rahat Ali and all officers of the relevant departments.

Dr. Naveed and Dr. Tariq briefed the deputy commissioner Narowal about dengue surveillance and anti-polio campaign, starting from the first week of January.

Dr. Zahid Randhawa stressed use of iodized salt, as iodine is an important nutrient for complete mental and physical development and health of children.

Related Topics

Dengue Narowal Rahat Ali January Sunday All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

14 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

14 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

14 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

14 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

14 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

14 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan