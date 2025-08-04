Open Menu

DC Meets Milad Mustafa Committee Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DC meets Milad Mustafa committee members

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir met with a delegation from the Central Milad Mustafa Committee to discuss upcoming Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations and Independence Day events.

The delegation, led by Committee President Jam Haji Muhammad Bakhsh, included Hafiz Muhammad Akram Kanjo, Hafiz Sher Muhammad, Allama Ahmad Saeed Jami, Shams Khan, and Imran Rehan.

The members extended invitation to the DC to attend the Rabi-ul-Awwal events planned across Lodhran, and shared a detailed schedule of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Lubna Nazir said that the district administration would celebrate Independence Day and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with national spirit and religious fervor.

Special arrangements would be made for cleanliness, lighting for Rabi-ul-Awwal programmes with religious reverence, and all departments will play an active role in facilitating the events.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

3 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

5 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

5 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

5 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

5 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan