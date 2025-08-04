DC meets Milad Mustafa committee members

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir met with a delegation from the Central Milad Mustafa Committee to discuss upcoming Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations and Independence Day events.

The delegation, led by Committee President Jam Haji Muhammad Bakhsh, included Hafiz Muhammad Akram Kanjo, Hafiz Sher Muhammad, Allama Ahmad Saeed Jami, Shams Khan, and Imran Rehan.

The members extended invitation to the DC to attend the Rabi-ul-Awwal events planned across Lodhran, and shared a detailed schedule of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Lubna Nazir said that the district administration would celebrate Independence Day and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with national spirit and religious fervor.

Special arrangements would be made for cleanliness, lighting for Rabi-ul-Awwal programmes with religious reverence, and all departments will play an active role in facilitating the events.