Agricultural activities reviewed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Athar Latif chaired a meeting at the office of the Agriculture Officer (Extension) Karianwala to review progress of ongoing agricultural activities in the area.

Field staff and agriculture officials briefed him on the status of extension programs, farmer outreach initiatives, and seasonal cultivation practices.

The deputy director stressed the importance of timely field interventions, enhanced farmer awareness, and accurate data collection to ensure the effectiveness of agricultural initiatives.