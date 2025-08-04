President condoles with PM on death of Mian Shahid Shafi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the death of his cousin Mian Shahid Shafi.

The president arrived here at the Prime Minister's House and held meeting with the prime minister to offer fateha for the deceased, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

President Zardari prayed for the elevation of Mian Shahid's ranks in the hereafter and his family for patience

President Asif Ali Zardari also contacted Javed Shafi, the elder brother of the late Mian Shahid Shafi, over the telephone and expressed his condolences.