KMU Awards MPhil Degrees In Oral Pathology To Afghan Doctors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Two Afghan doctors, Dr. Fakhruddin and Dr. Ali Muhammad, have successfully completed their MPhil in Oral Pathology under the supervision of Dr. Ihsan Ullah at the Institute of Pathology and Diagnostic Medicine (IPDM), Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar. They are the first Afghan nationals to achieve this milestone.
Expressing their gratitude, both doctors extended special thanks to their supervisor Dr. Ihsan Ullah, Director IPDM Prof. Dr. Yasir Yousafzai, and Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq.
They pledged to return to Afghanistan and dedicate their services to the selfless care and treatment of the ailing population in their homeland.
On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq congratulated Dr. Fakhruddin and Dr. Ali Muhammad on their achievement and conveyed his best wishes for their future endeavors. He expressed confidence that they will serve as ambassadors of Pakistan in Afghanistan.
Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq also announced that PhD admissions in Oral Pathology for Afghan students will soon be opened, offering enhanced opportunities for higher education and research in this vital field.
As a gesture of goodwill, VC KMU presented both graduates with translated copies of the Holy Quran.
