Meeting Reviews Anti-polio Campaign Arrangements

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Meeting reviews anti-polio campaign arrangements

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Farooq Akmal in the chair reviewed the anti-polio campaign arrangements, here on Friday.

The meeting was informed that 670,190 children under five years of age would be given anti-polio vaccine in the Sialkot district during the three-day drive in November. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, Area Coordinator WHO Dr Husnain Ali, District Health officer (DHO) Riaz Ahmed Sahi, Dr Ahmed Nasir and WHO Representative Dr Tauqeer Nawaz also attended the meeting.

DSO Dr Shehzad Iqbal said that the Health Department had formulated 1,415 special teams, out of which 1,213 teams would go door-to-door, 133 fixed teams at Primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 69 transit and roaming teams would give anti-polio vaccination to children at different places in Sialkot district.

To make the campaign a success, 129 UC Monitoring Officers and 252 Area In-charges will perform their duties for monitoring the campaign, he added.

