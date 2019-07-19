Meeting reviews construction of double road

A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Friday to review the progress of construction of double road from One Unit Chowk to Kanju Chowk (Rafi Qamar Road)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Friday to review the progress of construction of double road from One Unit Chowk to Kanju Chowk (Rafi Qamar Road ).

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting. The meeting was briefed that the construction of 1.4 kilometers lengthy double road was being completed with a cost of Rs 12.7 million.

The meeting was also told that the road was expanded by 24 feet from both sides.

The amount for construction of the road was released in February last year while construction work was started in June last year.

Last year Rs 40 million was allocated for the project while this year Rs 50 million has been earmarked. So far, approximately 62 percent work has been completed with an accumulated expenditure of Rs 77 million. Deputy Commissioner directed Bahawalpur Development Authority to ensure timely completion of the project.