Meeting reviews measure taken against narcotics, drug abuse

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 07:34 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar chaired a meeting of the District Narcotics Control Committee in the committee room of the DC office here Friday.

The meeting was attended by Director Excise Rana Intikhab Hussain, Excise and Taxation Officer Jam Niaz Ahmed and other relevant officers from concerned departments.

During the meeting, officers from respective departments were briefed on the actions taken regarding narcotics control in their jurisdictions. A representative from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur informed the meeting about the effective and practical measures being taken in the University hostels to address tobacco consumption and compliance with the principles set by the Higher education Commission.

A representative from the Social Welfare Department mentioned the ongoing efforts to raise public awareness and distribute awareness materials among the general public to alert them about the health risks associated with tobacco use.

An Education Department officer shared that students in educational institutions are regularly educated about tobacco use and its health hazards during assemblies.

