Meeting reviews National Action Plan implementation and key security measures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh to review the implementation of the National Action Plan, progress on CPEC projects, the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, elimination of child labor, prevention of begging, CNIC verification and anti-smuggling operations.

The meeting reviewed district-level initiatives under the National Action Plan and the overall law and order situation in detail. Security measures for Chinese nationals working on both CPEC and non-CPEC projects including their accommodation, movement and protection were thoroughly evaluated. Relevant agencies were instructed to enhance cooperation and monitoring.

The second phase of the ongoing operation for identifying and deporting illegal foreign nationals was also reviewed. In addition, instructions were given to social welfare and related institutions to take practical steps to eliminate child labor, especially to ensure the admission of children working in brick kilns, hotels and other places of work to schools and to protect their rights.

In light of rising street begging, special directives were issued for joint operations by the police, social welfare department and other agencies to curb begging in streets, markets and public areas.

The meeting was attended by Major Zahid from the Pakistan Army, ADC-I Noor Ahmed Khahro and ADC-II Iqra Jannat, AC Saeedabad Shah Rukh, AC Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, AC Hala Dr. Mazahir, DHO Pir Ghulam Hussain, DSP Azam Mirza and representatives from relevant departments.

Deputy Commissioner Shaikh directed excise, customs and police departments to intensify joint anti-smuggling operations. He emphasized that strict actions must be taken to combat illegal trade and smuggling to protect the national economy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, DC urged all departments to ensure timely achievement of targets related to national interests, public safety, protection of children rights, CNIC verification, anti-begging measures and anti-smuggling drives.