Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Govt Girls College Chandni Chowk
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A grand and spiritually enriching Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa was organised at Government Girls College Chandni Chowk Sargodha on Thursday.
The college building was beautifully decorated with green and white flags, while the central hall was arranged with carpets and comfortable seating for students, creating a serene and pleasant atmosphere filled with fragrance.
The stage was elegantly adorned with green curtains, floral arrangements, and banners inscribed with Naat verses, enhancing the spiritual ambiance of the event. Special seating arrangements were made for distinguished guests and faculty members in line with the dignity of the occasion.
The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by heart-touching Naats presented by the students in melodious voices. Prepared under the guidance of the Islamic Studies Department, the Naats deeply moved the audience. After each recitation, collective Durood-o-Salaam was offered, filling the hall with spiritual light and devotion.
Former principals, recently retired professors, and principals of nearby government high schools also attended the ceremony, adding to its grace.
The Mehfil concluded with the presentation of Durood-o-Salaam in the court of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), followed by special prayers for the progress of the college, as well as the prosperity and security of the country and nation.
The successful and graceful organisation of the event was credited to the special interest and efforts of Principal Prof. Dr. Safana Shaheen, whose guidance provided students with an opportunity to showcase their talents.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Safana Shaheen said that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the true essence of faith, and such gatherings further strengthen devotion in the hearts of the younger generation.
The college administration praised the efforts of the Islamic Studies Department, teachers, and students for the successful arrangement of the event.
The Mehfil, filled with spirituality and reverence, not only refreshed the faith of the participants but also rekindled the flame of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Recent Stories
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JAH sends ration, medicines to flood victims2 minutes ago
-
Nutrition support launched at Afghan Holding Camp in Landi Kotal2 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at Govt Girls College Chandni Chowk2 minutes ago
-
PTA, NCCIA intensify crackdown on illegal SIM issuance in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan delivers massive earthquake relief consignment to Afghanistan at Torkham border2 minutes ago
-
Rs. 2m donated to SCCI flood relief fund2 minutes ago
-
Vision Pakistan wins Aga Khan award for architecture 20252 minutes ago
-
Repair work on Garraban bridge launched in Lakki2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Gujranwala visits flood relief camp in Sambrial2 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates commitment to boost cooperation with China in diverse areas12 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to address citizens’ problems12 minutes ago
-
CJCSC calls on Qatar's Deputy PM, Armed Forces Chief12 minutes ago