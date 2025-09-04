Mehfil-e-Milad held at Govt Girls College Chandni Chowk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A grand and spiritually enriching Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa was organised at Government Girls College Chandni Chowk Sargodha on Thursday.

The college building was beautifully decorated with green and white flags, while the central hall was arranged with carpets and comfortable seating for students, creating a serene and pleasant atmosphere filled with fragrance.

The stage was elegantly adorned with green curtains, floral arrangements, and banners inscribed with Naat verses, enhancing the spiritual ambiance of the event. Special seating arrangements were made for distinguished guests and faculty members in line with the dignity of the occasion.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by heart-touching Naats presented by the students in melodious voices. Prepared under the guidance of the Islamic Studies Department, the Naats deeply moved the audience. After each recitation, collective Durood-o-Salaam was offered, filling the hall with spiritual light and devotion.

Former principals, recently retired professors, and principals of nearby government high schools also attended the ceremony, adding to its grace.

The Mehfil concluded with the presentation of Durood-o-Salaam in the court of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), followed by special prayers for the progress of the college, as well as the prosperity and security of the country and nation.

The successful and graceful organisation of the event was credited to the special interest and efforts of Principal Prof. Dr. Safana Shaheen, whose guidance provided students with an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Safana Shaheen said that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the true essence of faith, and such gatherings further strengthen devotion in the hearts of the younger generation.

The college administration praised the efforts of the Islamic Studies Department, teachers, and students for the successful arrangement of the event.

The Mehfil, filled with spirituality and reverence, not only refreshed the faith of the participants but also rekindled the flame of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).