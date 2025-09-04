Nutrition support launched at Afghan Holding Camp in Landi Kotal

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) On the special directive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali, a nutrition camp has been established on Thursday at the Afghan Holding Camp in Landi Kotal to provide free nutritional support to children and pregnant women suffering from malnutrition. The camp was set up through the joint efforts of Director Nutrition Cell Dr. Fazal Majid, Director General Health Services, District Health Officer Khyber, UNICEF, and other donor organizations.

Talking to the media, Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali said that during his recent visit to the camp, he witnessed a large number of women and children facing severe nutritional deficiencies.

He stated that the camp was now providing specialized supplements to malnourished children, while pregnant women are being given MMS supplements along with nutritional counseling to improve maternal and child health.

He further added that the camp also offered IYCF (Infant and Young Child Feeding) counseling sessions and hygiene awareness programs aimed at educating families about basic health and sanitation practices.

According to Ihtisham Ali, the nutrition cell is part of the Health Department’s broader humanitarian response strategy. Health officials emphasized that this initiative is a key step in delivering timely and effective medical and nutritional support to vulnerable populations in border areas.