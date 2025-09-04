Open Menu

Nutrition Support Launched At Afghan Holding Camp In Landi Kotal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Nutrition support launched at Afghan Holding Camp in Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) On the special directive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali, a nutrition camp has been established on Thursday at the Afghan Holding Camp in Landi Kotal to provide free nutritional support to children and pregnant women suffering from malnutrition. The camp was set up through the joint efforts of Director Nutrition Cell Dr. Fazal Majid, Director General Health Services, District Health Officer Khyber, UNICEF, and other donor organizations.

Talking to the media, Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali said that during his recent visit to the camp, he witnessed a large number of women and children facing severe nutritional deficiencies.

He stated that the camp was now providing specialized supplements to malnourished children, while pregnant women are being given MMS supplements along with nutritional counseling to improve maternal and child health.

He further added that the camp also offered IYCF (Infant and Young Child Feeding) counseling sessions and hygiene awareness programs aimed at educating families about basic health and sanitation practices.

According to Ihtisham Ali, the nutrition cell is part of the Health Department’s broader humanitarian response strategy. Health officials emphasized that this initiative is a key step in delivering timely and effective medical and nutritional support to vulnerable populations in border areas.

Recent Stories

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

2 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

4 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

16 hours ago
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

16 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

16 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

16 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

16 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan