Preparations Underway For Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC) Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti here on Thursday to finalise arrangements for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions and gatherings on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.
According to the official spokesperson here, Sargodha Waste Management (SWM) CEO Rana Shahid Imran, WASA Managing Director Azizullah Khan, ADCR Rana Muhammad Abu Bakar, Municipal Corporation Officer Zoya Masood Baloch and others were present in the meeting.
During the meeting, the SWM CEO Rana Shahid Imran briefed the meeting that the department will launch a special cleanliness operation from Friday, which will continue non-stop until the conclusion of the Milad processions and gatherings.
The WASA MD confirmed that sewerage issues on procession routes have been resolved.
MC officer Zoya Masood said that the Municipal Corporation authorities have completed road maintenance work on procession routes and city beautification is underway, adding that sabhils will be set up along procession routes, providing free refreshments to participants. She said that the city will be decorated with lights, and special lighting arrangements will be made at important buildings.
ACC Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti directed the departments to maintain close coordination with procession organizers and meet their needs on a priority basis.
He emphasized that all departments should ensure the best possible arrangements to provide maximum facilities to the public during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.
