JAH Sends Ration, Medicines To Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadith (JAH) has dispatched Rs 1.5 million in cash, along with ration, medicines, fodder for livestock, clothing, and other essential items from Sargodha to flood victims.

This was stated by the Senior Vice Ameer of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith North Punjab Irfanullah Sanai while talking to APP here on Thursday. He said that workers of the party and Ahl-e-Hadith youth force were actively engaged in relief activities for flood victims.

Sanai said that various food items and other necessary supplies were being collected and sent to the Lahore headquarters, from where the material was distributed under the supervision of respective unit heads to the affected areas.

He explained that a token system had been introduced to ensure transparent and orderly distribution of relief items.

Victims were first issued tokens, and then vehicles delivered ration and medicines directly to designated locations, preventing chaos and ensuring that genuine victims received adequate assistance, the senior vice ameer said. He appealed to philanthropists and urged affluent individuals to contribute their Zakat and donations to support their distressed fellow citizens.

